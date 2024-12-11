Travis Hunter Has Heartwarming Message for Deion Sanders Before Final Game Together
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is one of the favorites to capture the Heisman Trophy when it is awarded on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Hunter has made a name for himself in the college game as one of the most versatile players the sport has seen in decades. Hunter is not only one of the top wide receivers in the country, but he's one of the top cornerbacks in the sport as well. His excellence on both sides of the football has him very high on NFL draft boards heading into next April, where he's projected to be a top five pick.
The soon-to-be two-time All-American was just named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year after catching 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns as a wide receiver, while also totaling 21 total tackles on defense and four interceptions.
Hunter isn't sure where he would be without his head coach, Deion Sanders, who recruited him to play at Jackson State as a five-star prospect before transferring to Colorado once Sanders made the jump to the FBS.
"When I first talked to him, I was like, 'I don't care who he is I don't want to go there,'" Hunter said of Sanders recruiting him to Jackson State. on The Pivot. "But as I talked to him more it was like, 'Oh, this might be the place I want to go. He's more than just a coach, he's a father," Hunter added.
Hunter said he had one message for Sanders before their final game together, in the Alamo Bowl against BYU on Dec. 28.
"I don't know where I would be...I try not to think to much on it because it's our last...we have one more game and it's going to be our last together. It gets you kind of emotional because it changed my life forever. I texted him after one game a couple games ago and said, 'Coach, you changed my life forever.'"
Hunter and Sanders are preparing for one last ride together later this month, as they look to go out the right way with a win in the bowl game and a 10-win season.