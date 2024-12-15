Travis Hunter Recreates Iconic Deion Sanders Photo in Preparation for Heisman Ceremony
Travis Hunter appears ready to write the next chapter of his legacy.
The Colorado Buffaloes star is in New York City preparing for the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday, where he is the front-runner to be crowned the best player in college football.
Ahead of the big event, the Colorado football team's official X account posted a photo of Hunter enjoying a quiet moment on the couch. He sat in that reflective moment, starting at his baby blue suit, which was sprawled out across the floor from head to toe with two white shoes at the bottom.
The football world immediately made the connection to a classic photo of Hunter's coach in Boulder, Deion Sanders, from back in his playing days in the NFL.
Ahead of Super Bowl XXIX, Sanders was pictured sitting at his locker with his No. 21 San Francisco 49ers jersey spread out across the floor.
Sanders went on to help the 49ers beat the San Diego Chargers 49–26 that night, securing his first of two Super Bowl rings.
Hunter, meanwhile, is looking to bring home hardware himself Saturday night in New York City. And his coach Deion will be in the building to support him.