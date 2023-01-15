Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Bulldogs staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident early Sunday morning in Athens, Georgia. Two other passengers connected to the program were injured, the school confirmed. Willock was 20 years old.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the school said in a statement. “Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

Willock was a redshirt sophomore from New Jersey who spent the season as a backup on the offensive line. He started just twice for the Bulldogs this year but played in every game. LeCroy graduated from Georgia before joining the program as a recruiting analyst. She had been with the school since 2016 and with the football program since ’21.

According to Athens-Clarke County police, the crash was a single-car accident that occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday, and the car seemed to strike two power poles and multiple trees after leaving the road, per ESPN. Police said LeCroy was driving and was transferred to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead due to injuries, while Willock died at the scene. The other passengers, a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, also sustained injuries.