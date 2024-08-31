UConn Defender Ejected for Targeting After Violent Hit on Maryland QB Billy Edwards Jr.
On Saturday the Maryland Terrapins kicked off their 2024 NCAAF season by hosting the UConn Huskies. It didn't take long for the fireworks to begin.
In the first half, Maryland QB Billy Edwards Jr. found himself in the open field, sprinting for a first down after scrambling out of the pocket. As defenders closed, Edwards went into a slide, but still got absolutely drilled by UConn defensive back Jordan Wright. Edwards's helmet went flying as Wright appeared to come in high and a little late.
The Huskies defender was ejected for targeting. Edwards was able to continue.
One of the biggest hits of the early CFB season, and the first controversial targeting call. Fans argue that Edwards's slide was late and his helmet flew off because of the general violence of the hit rather than any helmet contact from Wright.
It's tough to see in slow motion, much less in real time, so it should come as no surprise that the officials went with targeting. A tough break for UConn, which was forced to deal with the absence of Rante Jones on that side of the ball due to a targeting call in the last game of the 2023 campaign.
Maryland would go into the half up 23-0 on the visiting Huskies.