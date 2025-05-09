UNC Responds to Report That Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Was Banned From Facilities
Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, made headlines yet again on Friday when reports emerged the University of North Carolina had banned Hudson from Tar Heels football facilities. It took only a few hours for the school to refute it.
Shortly after Pablo Torre's initial report of Hudson's ban, the university issued a statement denying Hudson was banned from anything and she would continue to manage Belichick's obligations outside of being a football coach.
"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," the statement read, via Chris Vannini of The Athletic. "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."
Belichick's relationship with Hudson has made numerous headlines in recent weeks and has been a running storyline for months now. At this stage there's significantly more attention on the couple than on Belichick's first season as a college football head coach.
With the 2025 season kicking off in September there's plenty of time for the noise to die down, but for now Belichick's personal life runs parallel in the public eye to his debut in the NCAA world.