UNC Shares Mic'd Up Footage of Bill Belichick at Tar Heels Training Camp Practice
After an off-season saga involving his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, took the train a bit off the track, Bill Belichick has North Carolina moving full speed ahead in his first season as head coach in Chapel Hill.
The 73-year-old has spent the last several months building an NFL super staff and retooling the Tar Heels' roster, and is now in the midst of his first-ever collegiate training camp. As such, UNC's social media recently posted some mic'd up footage of the GOAT at work.
Here's a look:
A sleeveless hoodie. Whistle twirls. Intricate special teams details. It's like he never left the sidelines.
UNC opens the 2025 season from North Carolina's Kenan Stadium Monday, September 1 against the TCU Horned Frogs. The contest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.