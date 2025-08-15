SI

UNC Shares Mic'd Up Footage of Bill Belichick at Tar Heels Training Camp Practice

"That's what football is."

Mike Kadlick

Bill Belichick is entering his first season as the Tar Heels' head coach.
After an off-season saga involving his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, took the train a bit off the track, Bill Belichick has North Carolina moving full speed ahead in his first season as head coach in Chapel Hill.

The 73-year-old has spent the last several months building an NFL super staff and retooling the Tar Heels' roster, and is now in the midst of his first-ever collegiate training camp. As such, UNC's social media recently posted some mic'd up footage of the GOAT at work.

Here's a look:

A sleeveless hoodie. Whistle twirls. Intricate special teams details. It's like he never left the sidelines.

UNC opens the 2025 season from North Carolina's Kenan Stadium Monday, September 1 against the TCU Horned Frogs. The contest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

