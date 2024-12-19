SI

UNLV Interim Coach Gave Perfect Response After Leading Team to Bowl Win

The Rebels won their first bowl game since 2000.

Madison Williams

UNLV dumps Gatorade on interim coach Del Alexander after winning the LA Bowl.
UNLV dumps Gatorade on interim coach Del Alexander after winning the LA Bowl. / Ric Tapia/Getty Images
Days after UNLV coach Barry Odom left the program to become the new coach of Purdue, Rebels interim coach Del Alexander led the team to its first bowl win since 2000.

UNLV won 24–13 over Cal in Wednesday night's Art of Sport LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. One moment during the game went viral when the Rebels initiated a successful fake punt to set up a touchdown drive. It was a fun game all around.

Alexander was understandably hyped after the game, and he delivered the perfect line when opening up his press conference.

“How’s that for a substitute teacher?” Alexander said.

A substitute teacher is a spot-on description of Alexander's role as the interim coach since he only took over for the bowl game. UNLV already hired former Florida coach Dan Mullen as Odom's replacement for the 2025 season. Alexander worked as the wide receivers coach for the Rebels the past two seasons. His role with the team moving forward is uncertain.

At least he'll end his head coaching tenure undefeated.

