UNLV RB Michael Allen Joins QB Matt Sluka in Transfer Portal Amid NIL Fiasco
UNLV running back Michael Allen became the second player to enter the transfer portal amid alleged issues with NIL agreements between player and school.
Allen joined starting quarterback Matt Sluka in the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon, as he announced he will be using his redshirt and will transfer away from the UNLV program.
"After 3 games, I have decided to utilize my redshirt & enter the portal at the end of the season as a RS JR," Allen's statement began on his personal X account. "I'm grateful for UNLV & wish them nothing but success. Expectations for opportunities unfortunately were not met & I am excited to continue my football career."
Allen also went on to clarify that his decision—unlike Sluka—had nothing to do with NIL opportunities.
Allen was fourth on the team in rushing, with 19 carries for 108 yards in three games this season the the Rebels.
Sluka and UNLV have engaged in a PR battle on Wednesday over what was actually agreed to in regard to NIL opportunities and in what fashion when Sluka committed to UNLV after transferring in the spring from Holy Cross. It is unclear what NIL issues Allen has with the program at this time.
UNLV is 3-0 for the first time since 1984. They host Fresno State on Saturday.