Jim Harbaugh Has Simple Response to NCAA Punishing Michigan, 10-Year Show Cause Penalty
On Friday, the NCAA announced the list of punishments that Michigan will face from the COI ruling on the Connor Stalions' sign-stealing case in which the former Michigan staffer led an illegal scheme to steal opponents' signals.
Among the punishments, the Wolverines will forfeit postseason revenue from the upcoming two seasons, which is expected to cost them at least $20 million, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Along with this, head coach Sherrone Moore will be suspended one game during the 2026 season, in addition to the two-game self-imposed suspension he will already serve in 2025. The team will not be banned from competing in the postseason.
On top of these punishments, former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who led the team to a College Football Playoff national championship win in 2023-24, was given a 10-year show cause penalty. This penalty will not take effect until after the four-year show cause penalty he was given last year in part for violating COVID-19 recruiting regulations. This effectively would keep Harbaugh from returning to college football until 2038.
Harbaugh has since moved on to coaching the Chargers. After the team's preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday, Harbaugh was asked if he had any comment on the sanctions. He simply responded, “Like I said last year, I’m not engaging. I’m done engaging," per Kris Rhim of ESPN.
Despite the punishments coming down on Harbaugh and his alma mater, he remains focused on the Chargers, who are looking to build off their 11-6 campaign from their first year under his leadership. They have one preseason game remaining until their season begins with a matchup against the Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil on Sep. 5.