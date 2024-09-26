USC's Bear Alexander the Latest Player to Redshirt, Enter Transfer Portal Midseason
The USC Trojans are set to lose some depth on the defensive line, as defensive tackle Bear Alexander is reportedly set to redshirt the rest of the 2024 season.
Alexander, who started all 13 games for USC last season, has been pushed into a backup role in 2024. Now, following a few lackluster weeks during which he recorded just four tackles, Alexander is planning to redshirt the season and enter the transfer portal, according to On3.
Alexander, a junior, is in his second season with the Trojans after transferring from Georgia ahead of the 2023 season. He featured in 13 games last year, registering 48 tackles, 1.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss.
After seeing his role reduced in 2024, Alexander reassessed his situation and is seemingly set to depart the program in search of a fresh start elsewhere.
Alexander was on the field for 21 of USC's 58 defensive snaps during their loss to Michigan on Saturday.
Lincoln Riley was asked about Alexander's lack of reps, saying, "He played over a third of the game. People want to act like he’s not playing snaps. He’s doing a good job for us out here," via Ryan Young of Rivals.com.
The 21-year-old is now the latest in a line of players who have announced their decision to redshirt and enter the transfer portal after the first few weeks of the 2024 NCAA football season.
The UNLV Rebels saw quarterback Matthew Sluka announce his intention to redshirt the rest of the season over a dispute involving NIL. UNLV running back Michael Allen also announced that he'd be redshirting and looking to transfer schools, too.