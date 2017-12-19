USC climbed back to the top of the Pac-12 this season by going 11-2 and beating Stanford for a second time to win the conference championship game, earning a trip to the Cotton Bowl.

In his second season in charge, coach Clay Helton guided the Trojans to 10 wins, the first consecutive 10-win seasons for USC since 2002-2008. Both of USC's losses came on the road to teams currently ranked in the top 20. A blowout loss to Notre Dame might have been too much for the Trojans to overcome to make the College Football Playoff, but the team was able to stay ranked in the top 25 all season for the first time since 2008.

Here's a look at USC's commitments so far for 2018. All ratings are according to 247 Sports.

Palaie Gaoteote, ILB, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) - 5 stars (Committed)

Tuli Letuligasenoa, DT, De La Salle (Calif.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Justin Dedich, OC, Chaparral (Calif.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Raymond Scott, OLB, Narbonne (Calif.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Trevor Trout, DT, Chaminade (Mo.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Markese Stepp, RB, Cathedral (Ind.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Marcus Johnson, CB, Villa Park (Calif.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Kana'i Mauga, OLB, Waianae (Hawaii) - 4 stars (Committed)

Liam Douglass, OT, Harvard Westlake (Calif.) - 3 stars (Committed)