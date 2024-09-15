SI

Vince Young Gave Arch Manning a Shout Out After Texas QB Ran in 67-Yard Touchdown

Manning stunned college football fans on Saturday with this electric play.

Madison Williams

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs for a 67-yard touchdown against UTSA.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs for a 67-yard touchdown against UTSA. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Arch Manning stunned college football fans on Saturday when he entered the game for injured Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and then completed the game's most electric play.

Manning decided to hold onto the ball during a second-and-2 play in the second quarter and ended up rushing 67 yards to score a touchdown for the Longhorns. The Texas crowd went wild, as did fans on social media.

One person on social media in particular stood out when congratulating the young Manning on his incredible run: former Texas quarterback Vince Young.

Manning's 67-yard run was the longest rush by a Texas quarterback since Young in 2005. Young holds the school record with a 80-yard touchdown from the 2005 season.

"Ok respect #16 I see you champ!!" Young tweeted.

Here's a video of Manning's rushing touchdown.

Texas beat UTSA 56–7 on Saturday. Manning threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns, along with scoring his 67-yard touchdown. This was his biggest game since joining the Longhorns in 2023 after a highly anticipated arrival due to his famous football family.

