Virginia Tech Hires Former Tulsa Head Coach Philip Montgomery As Offensive Coordinator

The Hokies have chosen an experienced FBS coach to take over as the school's new offensive coordinator.

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech has hired former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery as the school's new offensive coordinator, the program announced on Monday.

News of the hire was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Montgomery, who most recently was an offensive coordinator at Auburn under head coach Hugh Freeze in 2023, provides Virginia Tech with a wealth of coaching experience as a play caller. In addition to coordinating Auburn's offense, Montgomery also coached several high-caliber quarterbacks, including Roobert Griffin III as Baylor's offensive coordinator, Bryce Petty (also at Baylor), and Case Keenum and Kevin Kolb at Houston as the quarterbacks coach.

Last season, Montgomery was the offensive coordinator of the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL.

The 53-year-old Montgomery replaces former Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen, who left the program earlier this month to become the offensive line coach at Ohio State.

Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

