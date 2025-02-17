Virginia Tech Hires Former Tulsa Head Coach Philip Montgomery As Offensive Coordinator
Virginia Tech has hired former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery as the school's new offensive coordinator, the program announced on Monday.
News of the hire was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Montgomery, who most recently was an offensive coordinator at Auburn under head coach Hugh Freeze in 2023, provides Virginia Tech with a wealth of coaching experience as a play caller. In addition to coordinating Auburn's offense, Montgomery also coached several high-caliber quarterbacks, including Roobert Griffin III as Baylor's offensive coordinator, Bryce Petty (also at Baylor), and Case Keenum and Kevin Kolb at Houston as the quarterbacks coach.
Last season, Montgomery was the offensive coordinator of the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL.
The 53-year-old Montgomery replaces former Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen, who left the program earlier this month to become the offensive line coach at Ohio State.