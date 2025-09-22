College Football Week 5 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info
It was yet another electric few days of college football this weekend, with Carson Beck's now-No. 2 Miami Hurricanes jumping two spots into the AP's Top 25 poll, the Indiana Hoosiers making a statement with a drubbing 63-10 of Illinois, and Notre Dame finally getting themselves in the win column with a victory over Purdue.
We also saw Bill Belichick lose by yet another wide margin to one of his former players in Scott Frost, Dabo Swinney get dragged after his Tigers fell to 1-3 for the first time since 2004, Arch Manning flex over a linebacker ... from Sam Houston State (no offense).
And just like that, we're onto Week 5. Here's a detailed look at college football's upcoming slate, with kickoff times, and where to watch:
College Football Week 5 Schedule
Thursday, September 25
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
East Carolina Pirates
Army Black Knights
ESPN
Friday, September 26
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Virginia Cavaliers
No. 8 Florida State Seminoles
ESPN
9:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Arizona State Sun Devils
No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs
Fox
10:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Oregon State Beavers
Houston Cougars
ESPN
Saturday, September 27
12:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
ESPN
No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 21 USC Trojans
Fox
Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ABC
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
BTN
Syracuse Orange
Duke Blue Devils
ACC Network
Pittsburgh Panthers
Louisville Cardinals
ESPN2
Kansas Jayhawks
Cincinnati Bearcats
TNT
Kansas State Wildcats
UCF Knights
FS1
North Texas Mean Green
South Alabama Jaguars
ESPNU
Ohio Bobcats
Bowling Green Falcons
CBSSN
12:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 18 Vanderbilt Commodores
Utah State Aggies
SEC Network
1:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Central Micigan Chippewas
Eastern Michigan Eagles
ESPN+
1:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
James Madison Dukes
Georgia Southern Eagles
ESPN+
3:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
UL Monroe Warhawks
Arkansas State Red Wolves
ESPN+
3:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Washington Huskies
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
CBS/Paramount+
No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels
No. 4 LSU Tigers
ABC
No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies
Auburn Tigers
ESPN
Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers
Peacock
Northwestern Wildcats
UCLA Bruins
BTN
Boston College Eagles
California Golden Bears
ACC Network
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Baylor Bears
ESPN2
West Virginia Mountaineers
Utah Utes
Fox
Buffalo Bulls
UConn Huskies
ESPN+
Northern Illinois Huskies
San Diego State Aztecs
ESPN+
Navy Midshipmen
Rice Owls
CBSSN
Toledo Rockets
Akron Zips
ESPN+
Miami (OH) Redhawks
Lindenwood Lions
ESPN+
4:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
New Mexico Lobos
New Mexico State Aggies
N/A
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Tulane Green Wave
ESPNU
4:10 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Air Force Falcons
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
FS1
4:15 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
SEC Network
6:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Kennesaw State Owls
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
ESPN+
Old Dominion Monarchs
Liberty Flames
ESPN+
6:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Western Michigan Broncos
Rhode Island Rams
ESPN+
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones
Arizona Wildcats
ESPN
NC State Wolfpack
Virginia Tech Hokies
The CW Network
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Jacksonville State Gamecocks
ESPN+
Missouri State Bears
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Owls
Memphis Tigers
ESPN2
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 6 Oregon Ducks
NBC/Peacock
No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide
ABC
No. 20 Missouri Tigers
Massachusetts Minutemen
ESPNU
Colorado State Rams
Washington State Cougars
CBSSN
Stanford Cardinal
San José State Spartans
ACC Network
Boise State Broncos
App State Mountaineers
FS1
7:45 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
South Carolina Gamecocks
Kentucky Wildcats
SEC Network
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Marshall Thundering Herd
ESPN+
9:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
UTEP Miners
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
ESPN+
10:15 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Colorado Buffaloes
No. 25 BYU Cougars
ESPN