College Football Week 5 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info

A complete look at college football's Week 5 slate.

Mike Kadlick

No. 6 Oregon and No. 3 Penn State will face off this coming weekend.
No. 6 Oregon and No. 3 Penn State will face off this coming weekend. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was yet another electric few days of college football this weekend, with Carson Beck's now-No. 2 Miami Hurricanes jumping two spots into the AP's Top 25 poll, the Indiana Hoosiers making a statement with a drubbing 63-10 of Illinois, and Notre Dame finally getting themselves in the win column with a victory over Purdue.

We also saw Bill Belichick lose by yet another wide margin to one of his former players in Scott Frost, Dabo Swinney get dragged after his Tigers fell to 1-3 for the first time since 2004, Arch Manning flex over a linebacker ... from Sam Houston State (no offense).

And just like that, we're onto Week 5. Here's a detailed look at college football's upcoming slate, with kickoff times, and where to watch:

College Football Week 5 Schedule

Thursday, September 25

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

East Carolina Pirates

Army Black Knights

ESPN

Friday, September 26

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Virginia Cavaliers

No. 8 Florida State Seminoles

ESPN

9:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs

Fox

10:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Oregon State Beavers

Houston Cougars

ESPN

Saturday, September 27

12:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

ESPN

No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 21 USC Trojans

Fox

Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

ABC

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

BTN

Syracuse Orange

Duke Blue Devils

ACC Network

Pittsburgh Panthers

Louisville Cardinals

ESPN2

Kansas Jayhawks

Cincinnati Bearcats

TNT

Kansas State Wildcats

UCF Knights

FS1

North Texas Mean Green

South Alabama Jaguars

ESPNU

Ohio Bobcats

Bowling Green Falcons

CBSSN

12:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 18 Vanderbilt Commodores

Utah State Aggies

SEC Network

1:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Central Micigan Chippewas

Eastern Michigan Eagles

ESPN+

1:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

James Madison Dukes

Georgia Southern Eagles

ESPN+

3:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

UL Monroe Warhawks

Arkansas State Red Wolves

ESPN+

3:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Washington Huskies

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

CBS/Paramount+

No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 4 LSU Tigers

ABC

No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies

Auburn Tigers

ESPN

Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers

Peacock

Northwestern Wildcats

UCLA Bruins

BTN

Boston College Eagles

California Golden Bears

ACC Network

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Baylor Bears

ESPN2

West Virginia Mountaineers

Utah Utes

Fox

Buffalo Bulls

UConn Huskies

ESPN+

Northern Illinois Huskies

San Diego State Aztecs

ESPN+

Navy Midshipmen

Rice Owls

CBSSN

Toledo Rockets

Akron Zips

ESPN+

Miami (OH) Redhawks

Lindenwood Lions

ESPN+

4:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico State Aggies

N/A

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulane Green Wave

ESPNU

4:10 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Air Force Falcons

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

FS1

4:15 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

SEC Network

6:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Kennesaw State Owls

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

ESPN+

Old Dominion Monarchs

Liberty Flames

ESPN+

6:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Western Michigan Broncos

Rhode Island Rams

ESPN+

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones

Arizona Wildcats

ESPN

NC State Wolfpack

Virginia Tech Hokies

The CW Network

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

ESPN+

Missouri State Bears

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Owls

Memphis Tigers

ESPN2

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 6 Oregon Ducks

NBC/Peacock

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide

ABC

No. 20 Missouri Tigers

Massachusetts Minutemen

ESPNU

Colorado State Rams

Washington State Cougars

CBSSN

Stanford Cardinal

San José State Spartans

ACC Network

Boise State Broncos

App State Mountaineers

FS1

7:45 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

South Carolina Gamecocks

Kentucky Wildcats

SEC Network

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Marshall Thundering Herd

ESPN+

9:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

UTEP Miners

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

ESPN+

10:15 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Colorado Buffaloes

No. 25 BYU Cougars

ESPN

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

