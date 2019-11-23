Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn't get much bigger than this in the Big Ten. Saturday's showdown between Penn State and Ohio State will have ripple effects for the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff.

How to Watch Penn State vs Ohio State:

Time: Noon p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The last three meetings between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions have been decided by a combined five points. In all three of those games, the winning team rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Defensive end Chase Young returns for the Buckeyes after a two-game suspension by the NCAA. He is a difference-maker on defense, so much so that the last time the superstar stepped on his home turf, he delivered four sacks against Wisconsin. Ohio State is also ranked first in the country in total defense, allowing 216 yards per game.

However, don't forget about the Buckeyes offense. Justin Fields, in his first year as OSU's quarterback, has 31 touchdowns and just one interception. Last weekend against Rutgers, Fields went 15-for-19 with 305 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-21 win. Running back J.K. Robbins also has 13 touchdowns on the season and is averaging seven yards per run.

Running back Journey Brown has stepped up big for the Nittany Lions. For the second week in a row, he rushed for at least 100 yards. Quarterback Sean Clifford ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in the Lions' 34-27 win over Indiana last weekend. The redshirt sophomore is ranked first in the Big Ten in total offense (2,450 passing yards, 374 rushing yards).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Penn State defense has shown some holes over the last two games but has still been solid this season. PSU has allowed a total of 58 points in the last two games and the secondary struggled to keep up with the Minnesota and Indiana passing attacks. Ohio State's offense does everything better than the Golden Gophers and the Hoosiers, so the secondary will need to step up its game.