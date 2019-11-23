Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue travels to No. 14 Wisconsin this weekend in hopes of snapping its 13-game losing streak against the Badgers.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Any hopes of Purdue (4-6, 3-4) qualifying for a bowl game means the Boilermakers will have to win their final two games. Two years ago in Madison, Purdue forced multiple red-zone turnovers and even blocked a punt, but managed just nine points. With injuries at key skill positions, backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell leads the offense. He went 34-for-50 for 271 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern in a 24-22 win last weekend. The Boilermakers outscored the Wildcats 17-6 in the second half. Wide receiver David Bell had quite the game with 115 receiving yards on 14 catches. He leads the Big Ten with 65 catches.

For Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2), it's all about finishing the season strong and trying to make it to the Big Ten Championship game. While the Boilermakers depend on their passing game, the Badgers lean on their run game. The team is averaging 235.1 rushing yards per game due in large part to Heisman hopeful Jonathan Taylor. His 5,634 rushing yards are the most all-time by an FBS player before their senior season. He has rushed for 540 yards in two games against Purdue, including 321 last year. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 37-21 last weekend after quarterback Jack Coan passed for 162 yards and one touchdown and Taylor ran for 204 yards on 25 carries.

This year's matchup between the Badgers and Boilermakers will have a lot to live up to after Wisconsin won 57-44 in a triple-overtime thriller last season.