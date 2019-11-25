Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Hurricanes redshirt sophomore quarterback Tate Martell has taken another leave of absence but remains with the team despite not showing up for Saturday's game against Florida International at Marlins Park.

“Tate came to me midweek last week, felt like he needed another personal leave,’’ head coach Manny Diaz said, according to The Miami Herald. “We decided together that it would probably be better to take this one in the FIU and Duke game and sit out. “

Martell has not played since he was in for two snaps as a slow receiver during Week 6 game against Virginia Tech.

Martell has not thrown a pass in a game since transferring from Ohio State in the offseason. He is third on the quarterback depth chart behind Jarren Williams and backup N’Kosi Perry.