Virginia beat No. 24 Virginia Tech 39–30 on Friday afternoon to snap its 15-game losing streak against its rival and earn a spot in the ACC Championship game.

The Cavaliers struck first with quarterback Bryce Perkins' early 39-yard rushing touchdown. Brian Delaney missed the extra point, but Virginia took a 6–0 lead with 12:14 remaining in the first quarter. The Hokies later added a field goal to cut into the Hoos' lead, but Perkins answered with a 67-yard touchdown run late in the quarter to take a 13–3 lead for Virginia.

Virginia Tech added a field goal late in the second quarter after Joey Blount appeared to intercept quarterback Hendon Hooker. The play was reviewed and the ruling on the field of incomplete pass was upheld, and Brian Johnson kicked a 26-yard field goal to narrow the Hoos' 13–6 lead at halftime.

The Hokies opened the third quarter by adding two touchdowns to take a 20–13 lead. However, Virginia quickly tied it at 2:24 with Perkins' 25-yard touchdown pass to Billy Kemp. Both sides traded touchdowns near the end of the third quarter and at the start of the fourth to tie it up before swapping field goals to keep it a tight 30–30 game.

Virginia changed the momentum when linebacker Noah Taylor intercepted Hooker's pass at Virginia Tech's 47. Perkins put together a nine-play, 34-yard drive to set up Delaney's 48-yard field goal which gave the Hoos a slight 33–30 lead. The Hokies' next possession didn't go as planned when Hoos defensive end Mandy Alonso sacked Hooker in the end zone and Eli Hanback recovered the ball to boost Virginia's lead to 39–33 near the final minute.

The win ended Virginia's 15-game losing streak to their in-state rival and clinched the ACC Coastal division title. The Hoos are the seventh team in seven years to win the division.

Virginia will face No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship game.