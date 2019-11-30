Michigan will apparently do whatever it takes to try to slow down rival Ohio State.

During the second quarter of Saturday's game, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins fell forward on a run play and Michigan defensive linemen Carlo Kemp and Aidan Hutchinson reached over to untie his left shoe as he laid on the turf. They pulled off Dobbins' cleat just before he rolled over and asked them what they were up to.

While Kemp and Hutchinson seemed to be amused by their antics, it wasn't a smart decision. Kemp received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and Dobbins finished the nine-play drive by scoring his second touchdown of the game.

It looks like no one can stop Dobbins.