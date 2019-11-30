Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Joe Moorhead will return to Mississippi State in 2020, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Steve Robertson was first to report Moorhead would stay with the Bulldogs.

Dellenger reports Moorhead met with Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen for four hours on Saturday to discuss the program's future. The coach is expected to have his contract extended to a fourth year.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The development comes after rumors swirled earlier this week that Mississippi State could potentially fire Moorhead following a disappointing season in Starkville. However, the Bulldogs beat rivals Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving following an absurd ending after Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore's celebration penalty and a missed extra point attempt. Mississippi State improved to 6–6 on the season and became bowl eligible with the win.

The Bulldogs hired Moorhead ahead of the 2018 season after coach Dan Mullen left to go to Florida. The team went 8–5 and become bowl eligible to play Iowa in the Outback Bowl during his debut season.

In May, Moorhead signed a contract extension through the 2022 season that will pay him an average base salary of $3.2 million. He originally signed a four-year contract when he was hired.

Moorhead had high expectations placed on him for the 2019 season. However, the Bulldogs struggled and lost four straight conference games earlier this year and eventually snapped the streak with a 54–24 win over Arkansas on Nov. 2. They dropped their next game to Alabama before getting a non-conference win over Abilene Christian last week.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Before joining Mississippi State, Moorhead spent two seasons as offensive coordinator at Penn State and helped the Nittany Lions go 22–5. Prior to that, Moorhead was 38–13 in four seasons as head coach at Fordham.