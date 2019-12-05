Washington State has agreed to extend coach Mike Leach's contract an additional year through 2024, the university announced on Thursday.

"Mike Leach has established, and continued, a culture of success at Washington State, both academically and athletically, that few have matched," said Washington State director of athletics Pat Chun said in a statement. "He has returned WSU to national prominence, is one of the top football coaches in the nation, and we are fortunate to have him leading our program."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Leach's extension secures his spot with the Cougars after rumors swirled that he might leave the program this winter to coach elsewhere.

Washington State hired Leach in November 2011. In eight years at the helm, he has led the Cougars to their fifth straight bowl game appearance this season, which is a program record. The Cougars lost the Apple Cup last weekend to rivals Washington but became bowl eligible after finishing the regular season at 6–6. Leach's 55–46 overall record ranks third in program history.

Following the 2017 season, Leach signed a five-year, $20 million contract extension and later received another one-year extension in January 2019 to keep him with Washington State through 2023. The university said he will continue to make $4 million each year over the next five seasons and will receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000 following the 2020 season.