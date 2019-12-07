Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Atlantic looks to cement its place as a perennial powerhouse in Conference USA, while UAB is looking to win its second straight championship on Saturday. This marks FAU's second title game appearance over the past three seasons, and with UAB continually in the championship conversation, this is just the beginning of what should be quite the rivalry for years to come.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Dec. 7

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: fuboTV

The Owls hosted the conference championship game in 2017 when they defeated North Texas for their first Conference USA title in program history. FAU won the C-USA East Division with its 34–17 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday at FAU Stadium. FAU's defense is what was most impressive on Saturday, recording a season-high five takeaways. Quarterback Chris Robinson also threw for three touchdowns.

UAB is in the title game after it won a three-way tiebreaker with Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech to win the C-USA West Division. Just like FAU, the Blazers relied heavily on their defense in a 26–21 win over North Texas on the road. The difference proved to be a 76-yard interception return by TD Marshall.