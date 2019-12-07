Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It appears Lane Kiffin is headed back to the SEC. According to USA Today's Dan Wolken, Kiffin is on the verge of a deal to become Ole Miss’s next head coach.

Kiffin, whose FAU Owls play for the Conference USA championship on Saturday, could have a deal finalized after the game, Wolken notes.

Kiffin had also been linked to the Arkansas opening and met with both Ole Miss and the Razorbacks this week in Boca Raton, Fla.

FAU went 25-13 in three seasons under Kiffin. He took the FAU job following a brief stint as an assistant at Alabama and a 28-15 stretch as the head coach at USC.

In January of 2007, the Oakland Raiders hired the 31-year-old Kiffin, making him the youngest NFL head coach since 1946. He struggled, however, during his brief tenure in Oakland, going 5-15 in only 20 games. Kiffin then returned to college to lead Tennessee for one season.

He will be replacing Matt Luke, who was fired on Dec. 1 following a third-straight season without a bowl appearance.

A number of Ole Miss players reportedly “stormed out” of the meeting in which Athletics Director Keith Carter told players Luke had been fired. After the meeting, junior offensive lineman Chandler Tuitt said “half the team” is talking about leaving, adding that if the entire coaching staff is dismissed he doesn’t think many players will stay with the program.

According to 247sports, Ole Miss has the No. 37 recruiting class in the country for 2020 and the 11th best class in the SEC.

Kiffin, 44, will look to help the Rebels make their first bowl game since 2015-16, when the school beat Oklahoma State in the Peach Bowl.