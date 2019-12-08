LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Tigers' quarterback Joe Burrow should win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. Orgeron's comments came after Burrow and LSU defeated Georgia 37-10 to win the SEC Championship.

"In my opinion, he should win [the Heisman]," Orgeron said postgame. "In my opinion, he's going to win it. The best thing about Joe is he's a team player. All he wants to do is win this game. Individual awards are not high on his list. That's what makes him such a great team player."

Burrow shredded the Bulldogs for 349 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday. He threw his 45th touchdown pass of the season, passing former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock for the SEC record. Burrow will enter the College Football Playoff with 4,366 passing yards and 48 total touchdowns in 2019.

The Tigers' quarterback is looking to become LSU's first Heisman Trophy winner since running back Billy Cannon in 1959. No LSU quarterback has ever won the Heisman.

Burrow is in his second season as LSU's quarterback. He joined the Tigers in 2018 after two seasons as a backup at Ohio State. Burrow could face the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff as LSU seeks its first national championship since 2007.