Utah State quarterback Jordan Love announced Tuesday he will enter the NFL Draft.

The junior quarterback has logged 37 starts in three seasons with the Aggies from 2017–19. Love is 24–13 in his career at Utah State.

Love said he will play one more game for the Aggies as they face Kent State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20.

"Playing for the Aggies has been a dream come true, and with that being said, I am ready to chase after my next dream," Love tweeted on Tuesday. "I have decided to forgo my senior year at Utah State and enter the 2020 NFL Draft."

Love threw for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018 as Utah State went 11–2. The Aggies finished the season with a 52–13 blowout to beat North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl.

Utah State regressed in 2019 after former head coach Matt Wells left the program to coach Texas Tech. The Aggies went 7–5, and Love threw just 17 touchdowns along with 16 interceptions.

Love enters Utah State's bowl game second in school history in passing yards behind Jose Fuentes.