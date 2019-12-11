Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Willie Taggart will become the next head coach at Florida Atlantic, reports The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Stadium's Brett McMurphy was the first to report the sides were nearing a deal.

Last month, Taggart was fired by Florida State after just 21 games, where he went 9–12. He went 7–5 as the head coach of Oregon in 2017. He also previously coached at Western Kentucky from 2010 to 2012 and South Florida from 2013 to 2016.

The coaching vacancy at Florida Atlantic opened up after Lane Kiffin left for Ole Miss. The Owls have a 10–3 record in 2019, including winning the C-USA championship over UAB last weekend. They're scheduled to play in the Boca Raton Bowl against SMU on Dec. 21.

Taggart is expected to be a strong recruiter with his connections from coaching at Florida State and as a Bradenton native.