LSU's Joe Burrow became the 17th player to take home both the Maxwell Award (Player of the Year) and Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback) in the same season Thursday night in the 29th annual Home Depot College Football Awards.

A number of college football's other standout performers received hardware as well.

Here’s a full list of the players who took home individual honors on Thursday:

Maxwell Award — College Player of the Year: Joe Burrow (LSU)

Runners-up: Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma), Chase Young (Ohio State)

Chuck Bednarik Award — Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Young (Ohio State)

Runners-up: Derrick Brown (Auburn), Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)

Davey O’Brien Award — Best Quarterback: Joe Burrow (LSU)

Runners-up: Justin Fields (Ohio State), Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma)

John Mackey Award — Outstanding Tight End: Harrison Bryant (FAU)

Runners-up: Brevin Jordan (Miami), Hunter Bryant (Washington)

Jim Thorpe Award — Best Defensive Back: Grant Delpit (LSU)

Runners-up: Jeff Okudah (Ohio State), J.R. Reed (Georgia)

Outland Trophy — Most Outstanding Interior Lineman: Penei Sewell (Oregon)

Runners-up: Derrick Brown (Auburn), Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin)

Biletnikoff Award — Outstanding Receiver: Ja'Marr Chase (LSU)

Runners-up: CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma), Michael Pittman Jr. (USC)

Doak Walker Award — Outstanding Running Back: Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin)

Runners-up: J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State), Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State)

Lou Groza Award — Outstanding Placekicker: Rodrigo Blankenship (Georgia)

Runners-up: Keith Duncan (Iowa), Blake Mazza (Washington State)

Rimington Trophy — Outstanding Center: Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin)

Runners-up: Matt Hennessy (Temple), Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma)

Ray Guy Award — Punter of the Year: Max Duffy (Kentucky)

Runners-up: Dane Roy (Houston), Sterling Hofrichter (Syracuse)