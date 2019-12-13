Georgetown forward Galen Alexander proclaimed his innocence in a Twitter post on Friday, where he also announced he's transferring from the school.

"I have been publicly shamed, threatened and criminalized. I have been falsely accused and targeted by the media and my peers of crimes I did not commit," he said. "My character has been defamed and that needs to be cleared up more [than] anything else. Very soon it will come to light that I am innocent and had nothing to do with the false allegations.

"I would not do anything to embarrass myself, my family, or the university. In light of the situation, the University has allowed me to become a target and subjected to unfair treatment, with little or no support. With that being said, my family and I have decided that Georgetown is not the environment for me to successfully grow as both an individual and as a basketball player."

Earlier this month, CBS Sports reported that at least two accusers filed for temporary restraining orders on Nov. 5 against Alexander and his teammates Josh LeBlanc and Myron Gardner. One accuser reportedly expressed fear for her safety, as well as the safety of her roommates, and accused LeBlanc of assault and battery, plus theft of personal property.

Both accusers alleged LeBlanc and two of his friends made various threats. The second accusation, filed separately on Nov. 12, accused Gardner of sexual harassment and assault on Sept. 15 at the accuser's place of residence.

The accuser wrote that she filed police reports with Georgetown Police and the D.C. Police. Those actions allegedly led to the three players—Gardner, LeBlanc and Alexander—harassing and threatening the accuser, according to her statement.

On Dec. 2, coach Patrick Ewing announced that LeBlanc was no longer a part of the Hoyas' basketball team. LeBlanc entered the transfer portal with guard James Akinjo, who the school confirmed was not involved in the allegations.

Gardner, Alexander and LeBlanc resolved the Nov. 12 complaint against them in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on Monday. The players agreed to not contact the plaintiff or her roommates and stay at least 50 feet away from them and their home. The agreement does not indicate any admission of guilt from the defendants.

On Friday, Gardner also announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal in a statement released to The Washington Post through his attorney, Cynthia Goode Works.

"After consultation with my family I have decided that it is in my best interest to enter into the transfer portal," Gardner said in the statement. "I want to thank Coach Patrick Ewing, Coach Louis Orr, the staff and the entire Georgetown University community for their support of my success."

Alexander and Gardner are the third and fourth Georgetown players to transfer in two weeks.