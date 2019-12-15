Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State's Chase Young said he was caught "off-guard" on Friday night when TMZ Sports asked him about his NFL draft plans, to which he responded that returning to school was "the plan."

Asked about his comments on Saturday, ahead of the Heisman Trophy presentation, Young said he has no "plan."

"I'm not even really worried anything in the future, I'm just worried about just beating Clemson right now," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Young, a junior, leads the nation in sacks (16.5) and has 44 tackles, 21 for loss and seven forced fumbles this season. Earlier this week, he won the Chuck Bednarik Award given to the nation's top defensive player. He was suspended for two games in November for violating NCAA rules but returned to set a new Ohio State single-season record for sacks against Penn State.

The potential No. 1 pick in this year's draft and his teammate Justin Fields are among the group of Heisman finalists along with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts. If Young enters the draft, Burrow could be his greatest threat to being selected No. 1 overall.