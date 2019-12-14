Chase Young Says 'The Plan' Is to Return To Ohio State for Senior Season

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his dominant 2019 season, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young doesn't intend to go to the NFL quite yet.

Young is a potential No. 1 NFL draft pick and a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which will be handed out Saturday night in New York City. TMZ Sports caught up with Young on Friday where he revealed he's not going to enter the draft this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When asked if he's returning to Ohio State for his senior season, Young responded, "That's the plan."

Young, a junior, leads the nation in sacks (16.5) and has 44 tackles, 21 for loss and seven forced fumbles this season. Earlier this week, he won the Chuck Bednarik Award given to the nation's top defensive player. He was suspended for two games in November for violating NCAA rules but returned to set a new Ohio State single-season record for sacks against Penn State.

Young and his teammate Justin Fields are among the group of Heisman finalists along with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts. If Young enters the draft, Burrow could be his greatest threat to being selected No. 1 overall.