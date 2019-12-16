Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

During college football's early signing period, high school prospects—including some of the best high school players in the country—will commit to their future schools.

This year's early signing period spans from Wednesday, Dec. 18 to Friday, Dec. 20.

During those three days, more than 80% of prospects will sign their national letters of intent. Most of the action will happen on Wednesday, but many players will sign throughout the week.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The early signing period was established in 2017. Prospects who decline to commit to a school during the December window can still commit in February, beginning with the traditional national signing day on the first Wednesday of that month.

ESPN will provide coverage of the early signing period on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

How to Watch:

Time: 10 a.m. ET-Noon ET (ESPN2); Noon ET-3 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Live Stream: WatchESPN

247 Sports has a full list of scheduled commits you can check out here.

Top Uncommitted Prospects to Watch:

Phillip Webb, LB

The four-star linebacker has yet to commit to a school. Webb has trimmed down his list to Florida, Auburn, Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma. 247 Sports' Crystal Ball predicts he'll pick LSU.

Justin Flowe, ILB

The California native is ranked as the No. 4 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class. Flowe has yet to announce where he'll commit, and 247 Sports' Crystal Ball heavily favors him selecting Oregon or Clemson. He visited both schools in November but is also considering USC and Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jordan Burch, DE

Burch–the No. 5 overall player in the class–has yet to pick a school. Some experts are leaning towards Burch selecting Clemson, but there's still a fair amount of mystery surrounding his choice. LSU, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama are among the schools in his top five list.

Darnell Washington, TE

Washington visited Tennessee last Friday, but 247 Sports' Crystal Ball predicts he'll pick Georgia. He's ranked No. 10 in the nation and narrowed his list to also include Florida, Miami and Alabama.

Kelee Ringo, CB

As the top cornerback in his class and ranked No. 8 overall nationally, Ringo is heavily favored to pick Georgia, per 247 Sports' Crystal Ball. The Scottsdale native visited the Bulldogs last Friday but also has Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and USC on his list.

Top Recruiting Classes to Watch:

A handful of schools are in the race for the top recruiting class of 2020. Clemson currently holds the top class and received a boost over the weekend when SI All-American linebacker Trenton Simpson committed after his visit.

Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five schools with the best-recruiting classes.

SI's John Garcia Jr. broke down how each school stacks up.

1. Clemson

No matter how it's sliced, the Tigers are bringing in the most sheer star-power in the class of 2020. It's filling big needs in looking at a two-year depth chart (quarterback, running back, defensive line, offensive line) with elite seniors across the country. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the 6-foot-5 dual-threat and popular pick to one day replace Lawrence at the helm, overshadows difference-makers along the defensive front. Demonte Capehart and Bryan Bresee are both SI All-Americans and future Tigers with a strong case for top defensive tackle nationally while Atlanta-area star Myles Murphy is in the conversation for the top defensive end in the class.

2. Alabama

The Crimson Tide is likely addressing one of the biggest needs in the entire country in replacing Tagovailoa. SI All-American quarterback Bryce Young is arguably the top offensive prospect in the country and he has led the way for perhaps the top prep team in America—Mater Dei Academy—without much resistance in an always-tough Trinity league in California. He'll have the chance to make an early impact much like Tagovailoa did, a note that pairs well with other priority position players Nick Saban is set to bring in, including perhaps the nation's top linebacker class with pledges from another SI All-American in Demouy Kennedy along with Drew Sanders, Quandarrious Robinson and Jackson Bratton. Each has pass-rusher potential, a trait the top Alabama defenses of the last decade shared. Combine the 'backers with new-age edge rushers Will Anderson and Chris Braswell and the youth in Saban's front seven seems like it will again be a story in 2020.

3. LSU

We'd expect an LSU recruiting class to be loaded defensively and the senior group Ed Orgeron & Co. has corralled looks the part, led by IMG Academy cornerback and Si All-American Elias Ricks. But the play-makers the Tigers have onboard on the other side of the football, particularly among pass-catchers, makes this class perhaps the most unique LSU haul in the last decade. In addition to pulling a complete shocker for the most coveted tight end in the class and Arik Gilbert (SIAA), an explosive and versatile group of wide receivers is headed to Baton Rouge as well. Rakim Jarrett and Kayshon Boutte offer slot ability and explosiveness while Jermaine Burton and Koy Moore offer a bit more size and outside game. The Tigers have the chance to move up this list most among the elites with at least four All-American level prospects very interested in the hottest program of 2019.

4. Ohio State

The Buckeyes' prospects include what are likely the top two prospects in Ohio, offensive lineman Paris Johnson (SIAA) and defensive tackle Darrion Henry. But the centerpiece, in terms of star power, is the only pass-catcher group that rivals—and perhaps surpasses—the LSU haul. Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are SI All-Americans while either between the two and Gee Scott would be class headliners if they were on another program's list, but they're all future Buckeyes. Throw in electric slot/all-purpose type Mookie Cooper as well as 6-foot-5 tight end Joe Royer for more proof the OSU skill position talent isn't soon going anywhere. Adding a running back late in the cycle will be ideal for Ryan Day's staff.

5. Georgia

The SEC East power doesn't have the volume those ahead of it do when it comes to commitments, but the quality remains. In a not-so-shocking development, Georgia is recruiting very well upfront in particular. We've focused on elite potential position units and the Bulldog offensive line group is just that. The top pair of tackles in the state, and country for that matter in Tate Ratledge (SIAA) and Broderick Jones, are each headed to Athens. The out of state group is among the best, and biggest, in the region with Sedrick Van Pran (Louisiana), Chad Lindberg (Texas) and Devin Willock (New Jersey) each among the most coveted in their state. Elite running back pledge Kendall Milton (California) pairs well with that group. The future of the Bulldog D-line is in good shape, too, led by two-way talent Jalen Carter of Apopka, Fla. The Sunshine State is again good to the program and its reigning Mr. Football, quarterback Carson Beck, is on board as well.

Other prospects who are unsure of where they want to go can wait to sign on National Signing Day on Feb. 20, 2020.