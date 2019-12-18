Alabama and head coach Nick Saban are expected to land one of the nation's top recruiting classes on Wednesday as the early signing period begins. The Crimson Tide currently sport the country's No. 2 recruiting class, including three five-star commitments, per the 247Sports Composite.

Quarterback Bryce Young is the latest elite quarterback to head to Tuscaloosa. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product is the No. 1 dual-threat in his class, and the No. 2 recruit in California. Defensive end Chris Braswell joins Alabama as the No. 2 prospect from Maryland behind defensive tackle and Clemson commit Bryan Bresee.

Check out the full list of Alabama's expected early signees below:

Bryce Young – QB

Young was the quarterback for the inaugural Sports Illustrated All-American team after a 68-touchdown season as a senior for Mater Dei. The 5'11" QB posted a 47–6 record with Mater Dei, winning the national title in 2018.

"The team has such prestigious history," Young told SI regarding his commitment to Alabama. "Being able to play the best competition, to have a fighting chance at a title every year, to play in the SEC and to compete with the best players around. The system is pretty similar to what I've done at Mater Dei and I feel it will be a good transition."

Chris Braswell – DE

The 6'3" lineman joins Alabama as one of two top-100 defensive linemen in the nation, per 247Sports. Braswell is the nation's No. 17 recruit, and he signed his letter of intent with the Tide on Wednesday.

Drew Sanders – LB/ATH

Sanders is a fascinating hybrid joining Saban's squad, coming to Tuscaloosa as one of the nation's top linebackers as well as a viable wide receiver and wildcat quarterback. The Denton, Texas product may be ultimately too valuable defensively to play both ways, though, as he is currently No. 2 player in the state of Texas, per 247Sports.

Demouy Kennedy – ILB

William Anderson – DE

Roydell Williams – RB

Thaiu Jones-Bell – WR

Jackson Bratton – ILB

Malachi Moore – S

Traeshon Holden – WR

Jahquez Robinson – CB

Ronald Williams – CB

Seth McLaughlin – OC

Quandarrius Robinson – OLB

Brian Branch – S

Timothy Smith – DT

Jah-Marien Latham – DT

Kristian Story – QB

Javion Cohen – OL

Kyle Edwards – RB

Damieon George – OL

Caden Clark – TE