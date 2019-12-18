Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star quarterback Chubba Purdy announced his commitment to Florida State on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Purdy committed to Louisville in June but flipped his decision to the Seminoles. The Gilbert, Ariz., native visited Florida State last weekend after newly hired coach Mike Norvell offered him a scholarship. Prior to his visit, Purdy spoke with Norvell's new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, a graduate of Chaparral High School in Scottsdale.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"He's not de-committing from Louisville," Shawn Purdy, Chubba's father, told The Arizona Republic about the Tallahassee visit. "It's a last-minute thing. Just got to go. Just to know that you know that you know. Maybe there is something there."

Florida State's 2020 recruiting class ranks No. 22 in the nation, according to 247Sports. Purdy is the 15th player to sign a national letter of intent for the Seminoles.

The 6'3", 210-pound Purdy passed for 3,369 yards and 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions during his senior season at Perry High School. He also ran for 1,054 yards and 19 TDs.

The 247Sports composite ranks Purdy as the No. 200 overall player, the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 8 prospect in Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals honored him this year as the state's high school football Offensive Player of the Year.

Purdy's older brother, Brock, is the starting quarterback at Iowa State.