Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

LSU could be without a key piece in its College Football Playoff semifinal game against Oklahoma. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an injury at practice Tuesday, multiple sources told Sports Illustrated, putting his playing status in doubt for the Dec. 28 Peach Bowl.

The severity of the injury—believed to be a hamstring—is unclear. Coach Ed Orgeron is scheduled to meet with reporters at 6:25 p.m. ET in Baton Rouge, where more about the situation is expected.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Edwards-Helaire, a junior and the Tigers’ leading rusher, is responsible for much of LSU’s ground attack in the program’s top-ranked offense. He’s averaging 99 yards a game, having scored 16 touchdowns, just 10 yards from eclipsing the 1,300-yard mark.

The Baton Rouge native stole the nation’s attention during a LSU’s 46-41 win at Alabama. He had 103 yards rushing, 77 more in receiving and scored four times. Edwards-Helaire’s reserves are both freshmen. Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery have combined for 452 yards this season on 96 carries.