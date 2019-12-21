The Oklahoma Sooners defense was dealt another blow on Friday as sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell is expected to miss the team's College Football Playoff game against LSU, according to multiple reports.

Turner-Yell, OU's second-leading tackler, will be out with a broken collarbone. He started all 13 games for the Sooners this season, helping to solidify the team's defense.

Behind Turner-Yell at safety, only redshirt sophomore Justin Broiles has played meaningful snaps for Oklahoma. True freshmen Jeremiah Criddell and Woodi Washington are also options to replace Turner-Yell.

The injury to Turner-Yell is just the latest piece of bad news for Oklahoma ahead of the Peach Bowl. Earlier this week, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges were reportedly suspended for a rules violation.

Head coach Lincoln Riley said Wednesday he could not comment on the suspensions, though he said he was aware of the report.

Perkins, a sophomore, is the Sooners' best pass rusher with 38 tackles—13.5 for loss—and six sacks in 12 games. Without Stevenson, Oklahoma is down to just two healthy scholarship running backs for the Peach Bowl—sophomores Kennedy Brooks and T.J. Pledger. Bridges, a freshman, has seven catches for 82 yards with two touchdowns through nine games.

Oklahoma and LSU will meet in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 28.