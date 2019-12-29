Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Less than 24 hours after losing the Peach Bowl to LSU, Oklahoma star wideout CeeDee Lamb announced his decision to forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL draft.

He is expected to be among the first wide receivers called in the draft.

"These past three years in Norman have been all I could have imagined and more," Lamb wrote in his declaratory post.

"It has been my dream for as long as I could remember to play in the NFL, and I believe it's the right time to take that next step."

Lamb earned first-team All-American recognition from the Walter Camp Foundation, FWAA, Associated Press and Sporting News.

He is coming off his second straight 1,000-yard receiving season and second straight year with double-digit touchdown catches. He grabbed 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns, showing off his big-play ability often, averaging 21.4 yards per catch.

The 6'2" receiver from Richmond, Tx., also returned punts at times throughout his collegiate career.

Entering Saturday, he also led the nation's non-seniors with his 32 career receiving TDs and 3,173 career receiving yards. He was Oklahoma's leading WR against LSU, hauling in four catches for 119 yards.