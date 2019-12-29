Hours after the death of his daughter-in-law Carley McCord, LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger was seen in the press box coaching the No. 1 Tigers' 63–28 Peach Bowl rout over Oklahoma. For coaching through what Orgeron said was a "distraught" feeling, the LSU head coach said he was giving Ensminger a game ball.

"What a tremendous, tremendous LSU Tiger," Orgeron told ESPN's Holly Rowe after the game. "He called a great game tonight."

McCord, a Louisiana sports reporter who has worked for Cox Sports Television, ESPN3, WDSU New Orleans and more, died in a plane crash in Lafayette, La., on Saturday.

A small eight-passenger plane crashed into a U.S. Post Office parking lot in Lafayette on Saturday morning, killing five people and injuring at least two, officials told NBC News. The plane, which was headed to Atlanta, was carrying six people when it took off from Lafayette Regional Airport.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan confirmed to NBC News that the plane struck a car when it crashed. The driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said the cause of the crash was still unknown as of early Saturday afternoon, according to NBC News.

Ensminger is in his second full season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Tigers. He joined LSU's coaching staff in 2010 and played quarterback for the university from 1976–79.

On Saturday night, he helped Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow break a number of records in College Football Playoff, LSU and bowl game history.