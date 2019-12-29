Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson WR Tee Higgins exited the Fiesta Bowl in the first half after suffering an apparent head injury early in the first quarter of the Tigers' matchup with the the Buckeyes. Initially, ESPN's broadcast said that Higgins was expected to miss the remainder of the game, but the star WR returned in the second half

Clemson officials told ESPN's Maria Taylor at halftime that he had never officially been ruled out.

"We saw Tee Higgins going into the tent and when he came back to the bench he no longer had his helmet," ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor said during the broadcast. "He looked dejected, and a lot of his teammates were coming over to shake his hand. And they just took him to the locker room for further evaluation."

The injury occurred in the first quarter as Higgins' helmet came off during a catch attempt along the sidelines. He visited the medical tent on the sideline before heading to the team's locker room with a towel over his head.

In the second quarter, Taylor also reported that fellow star wideout Justyn Ross was dealing with a neck injury of his own.

Entering Saturday, Higgins had 52 catches for 1082 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

He had one reception for 21 yards before leaving the game in the first half.

Clemson trailed 16-14 at halftime.