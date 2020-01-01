The Citrus Bowl will bring Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh together in a coaching battle when No. 13 Alabama and No. 14 Michigan meet on New Year's Day in Orlando.

How to Watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

The Crimson Tide went 10–2 this season to play in a bowl game that seems to hold little importance for them. It marks the first time Alabama has missed the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2015. The team took a huge hit in November when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip dislocation against Mississippi State. The Tide went on to end their season with a loss to rival Auburn two weeks later.

Alabama will be missing junior linebacker Terrell Lewis for the Citrus Bowl after he chose to forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL draft. Senior defensive back Trevon Diggs will also sit out, and other Alabama players are expected to declare for the draft after the game.

Michigan finished 9–3 in a regular season filled with ups and downs. The Wolverines were 1–3 against Iowa, Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State and put on their best performance against Notre Dame. If Michigan beats Alabama, it would give Harbaugh his fourth 10-win season in five years in Ann Arbor.

The Citrus Bowl will be the fifth meeting between Alabama and Michigan and the first for Saban and Harbaugh.