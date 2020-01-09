Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

As the college basketball season hits its halfway point and conference play is in full swing, an updated 2019-20 John R. Wooden watch list has been released.

The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the men's and women's Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 lists on Wednesday. The players were chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on the first half of the season.

The Wooden Award is considered the most prestigious honor in college basketball. In the updated lists, the men's preseason top 50 and women's top 30 have both been cut down to the 25 top candidates. Duke's Zion Williamson and Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu won the award in 2019.

Here are the updated John R. Wooden Midseason Top 25 lists.

Men's 2019-20 Midseason Top 25 List

Precious Achiuwa, Memphis

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Saddiq Bey, Villanova

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

Luka Garza, Iowa

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

Markus Howard, Marquette

Tre Jones, Duke

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Zavier Simpson, Michigan

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Isaiah Stewart, Washington

Tres Tinkle, Oregon State

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Women's 2019-20 Midseason Top 25 List