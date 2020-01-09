John R. Wooden Award Midseason Watch Lists Announced
As the college basketball season hits its halfway point and conference play is in full swing, an updated 2019-20 John R. Wooden watch list has been released.
The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the men's and women's Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 lists on Wednesday. The players were chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on the first half of the season.
The Wooden Award is considered the most prestigious honor in college basketball. In the updated lists, the men's preseason top 50 and women's top 30 have both been cut down to the 25 top candidates. Duke's Zion Williamson and Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu won the award in 2019.
Here are the updated John R. Wooden Midseason Top 25 lists.
Men's 2019-20 Midseason Top 25 List
- Precious Achiuwa, Memphis
- Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
- Saddiq Bey, Villanova
- Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
- Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
- Devon Dotson, Kansas
- Anthony Edwards, Georgia
- Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
- Luka Garza, Iowa
- Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
- Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State
- Markus Howard, Marquette
- Tre Jones, Duke
- Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
- Jordan Nwora, Louisville
- Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
- Myles Powell, Seton Hall
- Payton Pritchard, Oregon
- Zavier Simpson, Michigan
- Lamar Stevens, Penn State
- Isaiah Stewart, Washington
- Tres Tinkle, Oregon State
- Obi Toppin, Dayton
- Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
- Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Women's 2019-20 Midseason Top 25 List
- Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
- Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
- Kaila Charles, Maryland
- Lauren Cox, Baylor
- Elissa Cunane, NC State
- Crystal Dangerfield, Connecticut
- Rennia Davis, Tennessee
- Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
- Dana Evans, Louisville
- Kiah Gillespie, Florida State
- Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
- Ruthy Hebard, Oregon
- Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
- Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon
- Juicy Landrum, Baylor
- Aari McDonald, Arizona
- Beatrice Mompremier, Miami
- Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Connecticut
- Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA
- Ali Patberg, Indiana
- Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State
- Satou Sabally, Oregon
- Destiny Slocum, Oregon State
- Megan Walker, Connecticut
- Christyn Williams, Connecticut