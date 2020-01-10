LSU Cancels Classes for Two Days Around National Championship vs. Clemson

LSU is seeking its fourth national championship title when the Tigers take on Clemson in New Orleans on Monday night.

In preparation for the festivities surrounding the game, the school has canceled Monday and Tuesday's classes. LSU announced the university will remain open.

Monday marks the first day of the spring semester, and an LSU spokesperson said earlier this week that the academic calendar wouldn't change.

It's been a storybook season for the Tigers with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and beloved coach Ed Orgeron leading the team. Burrow is aiming to join the shortlist of Heisman winners that won the national championship in the same season.

Both LSU and Clemson are undefeated (14–0) and looking to keep their perfect records intact. LSU hasn't won a national title since 2007, while Clemson claimed it most recently over Alabama last year.

Kickoff for the College Football Playoff national championship is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.