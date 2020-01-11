Despite the rumors that NFL teams are interested in him, LSU passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Brady stated he has no plans to leave the program.

"I hope I'm a Tiger as long as they want me at LSU," Brady said at media day before Monday's College Football Playoff national championship against Clemson, per ESPN. "My intentions are being at LSU."

On Saturday morning, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported newly hired Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has considered Brady among offensive coordinator candidates. Rhule reportedly has options, but Brady "is a strong one."

When asked about the report, Brady said he hasn't had discussions with anyone from Carolina's organization.

"I haven't been contacted by anybody from that standpoint," he said. "No other talks are happening with no other people. For me, I have no idea."

Brady added that he hasn't thought about the possibility of working as an offensive coordinator for an NFL team.

Brady has received a lot of attention around college football and has many speculating if he's ready to be a head coach. At only 30 years old, he's younger and has less experience than most coaches. However, he's been influential in transforming the Tigers' offense and helping quarterback Joe Burrow progress to a Heisman Trophy winner and potential No. 1 draft pick.

LSU has jumped from 69th in the nation in total offense to first since Brady came aboard in Jan. 2019. The Tigers hired him after he spent two seasons as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints.

After his strong start with LSU, the Tigers are planning to keep Brady around. Coach Ed Orgeron revealed on Saturday that athletic director Scott Woodward is working on a deal.

"You want guys coming after your coaches," Orgeron said, via ESPN. "That means you're doing something right. I believe in Joe, I believe in Scott Woodward. Scott put a plan in place a long time ago. I do believe that we're almost finalized with the plan. I do believe that Joe's going to be a factor, but you know in coaching football, anything can happen.

"But I do believe the talks we've had with Joe are very positive and he's going to be at LSU."

According to Rapoport, LSU "has worked out an extension" with Brady that hasn't been signed.

No. 1 LSU will square off against No. 3 Clemson in the national title game on Monday night in New Orleans. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET.