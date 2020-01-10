LSU is the national champion of hype videos

If you need a reason to root for LSU in the national championship game on Monday (beyond Dabo Swinney being the most self-righteous hypocrite in the extremely self-righteous, hypocritical world of college football) then check out this hype video the Tigers dropped on Thursday.

It looks, sounds and feels just like a really good movie trailer. There’s no way to watch that video and not wish the game was tomorrow.

The two breakout stars for LSU this season have been Joe Burrow, who transformed from a wholly average quarterback into a Heisman winner and surefire No. 1 NFL draft pick, and video coordinator Matt Karin.

Back in November, Karin captured some striking footage of Burrow making his final entrance at Death Valley. The video went mega-viral, racking up nearly 10 million views on Twitter alone.

Karin and the rest of the video team, under the direction of coordinator of creative and digital content Matt Tornquist, put out stunning videos like those on a regular basis.

Producing viral videos isn’t just good for getting fans pumped up for a big game, though. It’s also a massive recruiting tool. Recruits are always on social media and if they see an amazing video like the ones LSU puts out, they can start to visualize themselves in the place of Burrow or Justin Jefferson or Clyde Edwards-Helaire. That’s what a team needs to make sure a trip to the title game isn’t a one-off.

The best of SI

Greg Bishop spoke with Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs begin their playoff run. ... Legal analyst Michael McCann examines the odd case of a former Georgia player’s family suing over an amputated finger. ... Former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz is starting to live up to the hype in Orlando.

Around the sports world

Kevin Durant got a big Twitter fight with former teammate Kendrick Perkins. ... ESPN is making a 30 for 30 about Michael Vick. ... A former Yankees prospect acted as his own lawyer and filed a lawsuit claiming the team sabotaged his career to protect Derek Jeter. ... Phil Mickelson once got stuck in traffic outside a Guns ’N’ Roses concert and called his agent to try to get him a helicopter. ... The bed frames in the Olympic Village this summer will be made out of recycled cardboard. ... The famous golf course architect Pete Dye died at age 94.

Not sports

Alex Trebek says he won’t let Jeopardy! producers know when his last show is until the day they tape it. ... A Vermont lawmaker introduced a bill to ban people under 21 from using cellphones, but he says it’s so unrealistic he probably wouldn’t even vote for it himself. ... A gold bar discovered under the streets of Mexico City was determined to have belonged to Montezuma.

