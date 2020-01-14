LSU head coach Ed Orgeron lauded quarterback Joe Burrow after the Tigers' 42-25 win in the national championship on Monday. Orgeron said he and the Tigers were "so grateful" for Burrow after two seasons in Baton Rouge.

"[Burrow means] the world [to me]," Orgeron said after LSU won the national title. "He's one of the greatest players in LSU history. He's done so much for the state of Louisiana and LSU. We are so grateful for Joe Burrow."

Burrow certainly earned the praise from his head coach on Monday. The Ohio State transfer threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns against Clemson, out-dueling sophomore Trevor Lawrence. Burrow also set the single-season touchdown record on Monday as he passed former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan.

Burrow thanked Orgeron in an emotional speech after winning the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 14.

"You have no idea what you mean to my family," Burrow said. "You know, I didn't play for three years, you took a chance on me not knowing if I could play or not. I'm forever grateful for you."

"Can you imagine a guy like Coach O giving me the keys to his football program? He just means so much to me and my family."

Orgeron and Burrow delivered LSU its first national championship since 2007 on Monday night. Burrow will next head to the NFL draft, where he is the presumptive No. 1 pick.