Burrow became the second LSU player in school history to win the Heisman

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy acceptance speech was full of emotion, especially when it came time to thank coach Ed Orgeron.

After becoming the second LSU player in school history to win the Heisman, Burrow was choked up and wiped away tears while thanking Coach O at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"You have no idea what you mean to my family," Burrow said. "You know, I didn't play for three years, you took a chance on me not knowing if I could play or not. I'm forever grateful for you."

"Can you imagine a guy like Coach O giving me the keys to his football program? He just means so much to me and my family."

He also added that he hopes LSU gives Orgeron a lifetime contract because "he deserves it," and that the two can enjoy plenty of crayfish.

Burrow was the overwhelming favorite in the Heisman voting after leading LSU to a 13-0 season and recording 48 touchdowns.

Celebrate the winner of the 85th Heisman Trophy by taking home your own copy of Joe Burrow on the cover of Sports Illustrated. From Average Joe to No. 1 Pro.