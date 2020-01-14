After California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act last fall, several other states have introduced their own bills that would allow college athletes to profit from their name, likeness and image.

Nebraska is the latest state to join the movement after Sen. Megan Hunt introduced a bill Monday that would allow college athletes in the state to seek financial compensation beyond their scholarships, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

"NCAA athletic programs generate tons of revenue, while players who generate this money can only be compensated with performance-based athletic scholarships," Hunt said. "These athletes give free labor for no compensation and at great risk to their physical health."

"That's why ensuring all student-athletes have control over the value of their name, image and likeness rights is so important to leveling the playing field and ensuring the civil rights of all students," he added.

Hunt's bill, which has 11 co-sponsors, would not allow colleges or universities to make rules keeping athletes from making money off their name and likeness. It also says the NCAA or other college athletic associations cannot discipline student athletes or participating institutions because a player had an endorsement deal.

The bill discusses requiring student athletes to report conflicts of interest, and designating an athletic department employee to handle those reports.

Hunt added that her bill wouldn't give college athletes a paycheck but allow them to earn money for living expenses through endorsement deals.

The bill wouldn't go into effect until 2023.