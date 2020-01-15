Former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead is expected to be named the new offensive coordinator at Oregon, according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy. Moorhead was fired on Jan. 3 after lasting just 26 games in Starkville.

He finished with with just a 14–12 record as the team's head coach. The Bulldogs' bowl loss guaranteed just State’s second losing season since 2009, Dan Mullen’s first year as coach.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, on-field performance wasn’t the only factor in Moorhead getting fired. Instead, there were disciplinary problems within the team that boiled over publicly into a fight during one bowl practice, for instance.

Moorhead is replacing Marcus Arroyo at Oregon as Arroyo left the Ducks in mid-December to become UNLV's new head coach.

Entering bowl season, Oregon offense was 15th nationally in scoring and Arroyo was instrumental in helping the Ducks land the Pac-12′s top-ranked recruiting class each of the the past two years.

Before taking the Miss. State job, Moorhead served as Penn State's offensive coordinator/QB coach for two seasons from 2016-17.

The Ducks, led by coach Mario Cristobal, went 12–2 in 2019 and defeated Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.