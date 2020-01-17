LSU Students Have to Go to Class on Saturdays After National Championship Cancellations

LSU students got two days off this week to celebrate the Tigers’ national championship but they’ll be paying the price on two upcoming Saturdays.

The school canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday, giving students the ability to make the trip down the road to New Orleans for the game and recover on Tuesday.

As students would have learned if they had gone to economic class on Monday, though, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. As a makeup for canceling classes earlier this week, the school will hold classes on Saturday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 8, students were informed in an email Friday. Classes will be held at the normal time and in the usual place.

This is great news for players, who can now attend classes they would have otherwise missed. They are, after all, as the NCAA would dutifully remind you, students first.