Derek Regensburger/CSM/Shutterstock

Typically, when only one team in a matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona Wildcats is ranked it is Arizona who in the Top 25. However, it is Colorado that is the ranked team for this meeting, as the Buffaloes are No. 20 coming into this week’s games. And as Arizona has experienced some struggles through the holidays and early into 2020, this Pac-12 contest on Saturday could go either way.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Jan. 18

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Colorado (13-3, 2-1) entered the week ranked No. 20 in the polls, starting the season 7-0 and winning six of seven leading up to this week’s games. However, the Buffaloes face a difficult stretch in their schedule this week, with two road games. Colorado played Arizona State on Thursday, before heading to the home of the Wildcats on Saturday. With four double-digit scorers, Colorado will hope that it has the balance needed to compete against the Wildcats.

Arizona (11-5, 1-2) started the season at 10-1, but dropped four out of five games heading into this week’s action. After beginning the week against the Utah Utes, Arizona hosts the Buffaloes. Typically dominating the Pac-12, Arizona is in the middle of the standings. With two home games this week, the Wildcats are hoping that they can start to climb back up the conference standings.