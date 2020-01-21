Former Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks is transferring to Arkansas.

He announced the news Monday evening on his Instagram page, writing "New Beginnings."

He will enroll immediately and go through spring practice with the Razorbacks. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play in games next fall. He went on an official visit to Fayetteville on Sunday and chose Arkansas over Kansas and UCF among others.

Franks missed most of the 2019 season due to season-ending ankle surgery. He finished the 2019 year with just 698 passing yards and five touchdowns, adding 68 yards and a score on the ground.

As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Franks played in 11 games and finished the year with nearly 1,500 passing yards and nine touchdowns. In 2018, he threw for nearly 2,500 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in 13 games of action.

But on Dec. 1, Franks announced his intention to transfer, writing, "It has been my dream to play at the University of Florida. To play for a top program and contribute to winning games. I have been fortunate to meet as many amazing people as I have while being here, coaches, players, and fans as well."

In Franks's absence this season, redshirt junior QB Kyle Trask led the Gators to an 8–2 record as the starter, capped off by an Orange Bowl victory over Virginia. Trask's backup, Emory Jones, also showed occasional flashes through the season, and could compete for the starting job in spring camp.

The Razorbacks went through five quarterbacks on their way to a 2–10 record in 2019. In early December the school hired former Georgia assistant Sam Pittman as its next head coach, replacing Chad Morris, who failed to win an SEC game in just over one season with the Hogs.

Arkansas has had a losing record in each of their last three years.